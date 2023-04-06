Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $211.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,897 shares of company stock worth $60,695,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $770,945,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,854,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,011,000 after buying an additional 1,026,066 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $207.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.73 and a 200-day moving average of $174.30. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $214.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $899.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Further Reading

