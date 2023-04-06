Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 28th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend by an average of 36.5% annually over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $221.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Caledonia Mining by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Caledonia Mining by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

