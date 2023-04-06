Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 28th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend by an average of 36.5% annually over the last three years. Caledonia Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Caledonia Mining Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $17.24 on Thursday. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $221.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caledonia Mining
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Caledonia Mining (CMCL)
- Steelcase Makes the Case for the Taking Longs
- Bank Stocks Are Safe…Until They’re Not
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.