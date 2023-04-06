Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL) Trading Up 1.1%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (BATS:FAIL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.93 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.71.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional Trading of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 26,795 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000.

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (FAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to provide a defensive approach to global ex-US equities by actively managing put options with similar exposure and managing the collateral of the fund consisting mostly of cash and government bonds.

