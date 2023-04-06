Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $91.50

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.50 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 92 ($1.14), with a volume of 82197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.50 ($1.22).

Cambridge Cognition Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £33.01 million, a PE ratio of 9,675.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.06.

Get Cambridge Cognition alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Debra Leeves purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($13,909.59). 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online trial recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from Phases I-IV; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps for data collection to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

Further Reading

