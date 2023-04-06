Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.62

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNEGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.62 and traded as high as C$11.81. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$11.77, with a volume of 43,916 shares changing hands.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$381.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.62.

Canacol Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.84%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved developed producing reserves of 236 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; a total proved plus probable reserves of 607 Bcf conventional natural gas; and a total proved reserves of 368 Bcf conventional natural gas.

