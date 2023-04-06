Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.57

Shares of Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and traded as high as $18.21. Capcom shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 2,891 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Capcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.
Capcom Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.09.
Capcom Company Profile
CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Capcom (CCOEY)
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.