Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.57

Shares of Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and traded as high as $18.21. Capcom shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 2,891 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Capcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Capcom ( OTCMKTS:CCOEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $216.98 million during the quarter. Capcom had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 29.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

