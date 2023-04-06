Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,405. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

