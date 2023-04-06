Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $255,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,461,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $726,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $375.82. 1,435,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,615. The company has a market cap of $280.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $369.44 and a 200-day moving average of $359.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $414.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

