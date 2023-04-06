Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $6.96 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,439 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,537 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Illumina by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $300,391,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Illumina by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $239,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,053 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on ILMN. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

Illumina stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.05. 280,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,429. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.67 and its 200 day moving average is $210.61. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $370.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.