Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Reduces Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 2.2% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $16,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

Shares of IDXX traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $473.71. 107,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $554.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.34.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

