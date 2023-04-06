Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 2,850 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Fortive accounts for about 2.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $20,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fortive by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortive by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortive Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

NYSE:FTV traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 554,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,759. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $69.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Featured Articles

