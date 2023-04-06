Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 800 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 3.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $25,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $227.78. The company had a trading volume of 381,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.15.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.