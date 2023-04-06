Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Trims Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies makes up 1.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $278.96. 288,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,863. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 169.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.26.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $3,932,175 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

