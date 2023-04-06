CareTech (LON:CTH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $748.98

CareTech Holdings PLC (LON:CTH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 748.98 ($9.30) and traded as low as GBX 748 ($9.29). CareTech shares last traded at GBX 750 ($9.31), with a volume of 424,247 shares trading hands.

CareTech Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 750 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 749.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.31. The company has a market cap of £850.02 million and a P/E ratio of 10,714.29.

CareTech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTech Holdings PLC provides care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, Foster Care, and Digital Technology. The Adult Services segment offers care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, mental health and autistic spectrum disorders, physical impairment, and brain injury.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.