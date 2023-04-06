Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Carrier Global by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,910,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after purchasing an additional 321,273 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $41.92. 1,424,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,870. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

