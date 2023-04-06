Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,675 Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 111.9% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

