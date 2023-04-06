Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,366 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $154.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.51. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

