Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $529,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 201,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 49,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

