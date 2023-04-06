Catalyst Wealth Management LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,069,000 after buying an additional 758,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

CPT opened at $103.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $175.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.56. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.