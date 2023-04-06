Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CATY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.06). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,968,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,913,000 after buying an additional 342,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after purchasing an additional 293,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,290,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,237,000 after buying an additional 233,646 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

