Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $27,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,884,000 after buying an additional 94,760 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,051,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,291,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 167,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,106,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.62. 493,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

