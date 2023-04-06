Celo (CELO) Price Hits $0.67

Celo (CELO) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Celo has a market cap of $332.03 million and $27.55 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celo has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002407 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo launched on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,976,084 coins. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

Celo’s mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.

CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

