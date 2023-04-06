Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$31.00 at CSFB

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price reduced by analysts at CSFB from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.05% from the stock’s current price.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.17.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$24.21. 3,158,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,933,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$19.90 and a 1 year high of C$31.19.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. In other news, Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. Insiders purchased 97,000 shares of company stock worth $2,309,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.