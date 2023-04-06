Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Up 3.2%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.80. Approximately 115,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 178,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 261.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 409,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 414,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 65,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 7,685.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,439,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,364 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Centerra Gold by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 288,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Centerra Gold by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

