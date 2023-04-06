CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 42,811 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,804,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3,411.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1,001.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

SMMD stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,241 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.67.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.