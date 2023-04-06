CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 589 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $35,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $860.50. 88,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,068. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $873.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $827.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $808.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

