CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.19. 3,732,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,481,923. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $188.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.90.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.