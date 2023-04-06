CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $136.15. The stock had a trading volume of 475,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.11.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

