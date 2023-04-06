CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $7.87 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.30. 1,433,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201,076. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 195.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.88.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

