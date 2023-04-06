CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 119,651 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,651 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $26,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $45.38. 3,004,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,896,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

