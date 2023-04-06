CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 2,421,104 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,905,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,421,104 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up 3.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned about 3.21% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $123,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 461.7% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,922. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.14.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

