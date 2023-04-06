CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 616,012 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616,012 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 2.3% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 0.55% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $75,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 838,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,750. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.