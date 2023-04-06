Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $15.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MARA. B. Riley decreased their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.
Marathon Digital Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $7.93 on Monday. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83.
About Marathon Digital
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
