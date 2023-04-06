Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $96.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CKPT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Checkpoint Therapeutics from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Checkpoint Therapeutics news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $25,764.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 3,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $25,764.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,578.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,090 shares in the company, valued at $720,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,626 shares of company stock worth $182,446 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 66.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,894,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 757,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 696,535 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,536,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $622,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $408,000.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio includes CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

