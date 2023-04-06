China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.80

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $7.83. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 4,243 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.
Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Yuchai International (CYD)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.