China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.80

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.80 and traded as high as $7.83. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 4,243 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on China Yuchai International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after buying an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.