ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $24.63

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.63, but opened at $25.31. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 2,056 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IMOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.97.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
