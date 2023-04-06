ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Gap Up to $24.63

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.63, but opened at $25.31. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 2,056 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 28.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

