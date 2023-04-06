Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 357,424 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 345,899 shares.The stock last traded at $117.09 and had previously closed at $117.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,049.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Articles

