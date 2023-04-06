Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $227.00

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $227.00 and last traded at $226.15, with a volume of 30 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.00.
Christian Dior Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.95.
About Christian Dior
Christian Dior SE is a holding company, which engages in the design and sale of fashion accessories and beauty products. It operates through following business groups: Christian Dior Couture, Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, The Selective Retailing, and Other Activities.
