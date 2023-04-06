CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.68 and last traded at C$9.68. Approximately 9,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 3,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.61.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.53.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

