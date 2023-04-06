CIBC Increases Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Price Target to C$10.50

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Victoria Gold from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Victoria Gold Trading Up 5.9 %

OTCMKTS:VITFF traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 94,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,105. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.08.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

