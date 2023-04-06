CIBC Trims NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Target Price to C$12.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NWH.UN. National Bankshares decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.50.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$8.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.06. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.13 and a 1-year high of C$13.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.93.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

