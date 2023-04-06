Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Monarch Capital Management Inc.

Monarch Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,415,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,909,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,764,000 after buying an additional 403,467 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.60.

CINF traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.05. The company had a trading volume of 72,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,640. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

