Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160,622 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $55,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $51.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,925,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,054,242. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $210.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

