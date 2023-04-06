Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lifted by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,706 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 66,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 11,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 106,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.90. The company has a market cap of $207.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

