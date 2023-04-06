Citigroup Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $97.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.58.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $83.45 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $511,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $658,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after buying an additional 4,712,819 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 167.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,512,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,225,000 after buying an additional 2,199,410 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,503,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,419,000 after buying an additional 2,164,100 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

