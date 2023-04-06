City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of City in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHCO opened at $87.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.78. City has a one year low of $73.40 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity at City

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.19. City had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 38.88%. The company had revenue of $70.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.00 million. Equities analysts expect that City will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,006.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,683.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $754,816.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,006.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of City

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in City by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of City by 80.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in City by 201.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in City by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

