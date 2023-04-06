Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.67

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.67 and traded as low as $21.25. Civeo shares last traded at $21.74, with a volume of 168,501 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civeo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $315.36 million, a PE ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Civeo

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

In other Civeo news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $124,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $674,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $16,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,219,188 shares in the company, valued at $39,014,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Constance B. Moore sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $124,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the second quarter worth $24,767,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,369,000 after purchasing an additional 287,206 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at $3,365,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Civeo by 14.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 40,449 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Civeo by 153.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 32,726 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo

(Get Rating)

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.