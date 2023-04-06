Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Clarus worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLAR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clarus by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

CLAR stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 15.57% and a positive return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clarus Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.24%.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

