Coin98 (C98) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $129.16 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $127.21 million and approximately $129.16 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009688 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00022536 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,555,547 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

