Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.27.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.8 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.36 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.